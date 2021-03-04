KBC Group NV Sells 25,191 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

