KBC Group NV Sells 15,961 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.