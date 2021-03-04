KBC Group NV Has $21.04 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

