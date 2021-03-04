KBC Group NV Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420,569 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

