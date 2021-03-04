KBC Group NV Has $20.04 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420,569 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,364,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 113,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

