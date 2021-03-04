KBC Group NV Buys 89,947 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,947 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,804,000 after acquiring an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,164.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

