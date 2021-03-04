KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,590 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.