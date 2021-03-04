KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,255 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $29,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,123,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

