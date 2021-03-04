Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

