Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.82.
About Kasikornbank Public
