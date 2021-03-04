Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.63. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.

NYSE KSU opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

