Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 3,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,375. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $343.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.02.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

