Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £110.95 ($144.96).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,770 ($88.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,847.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,337.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

