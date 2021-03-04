Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $9.75 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.