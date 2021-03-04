Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,743 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

