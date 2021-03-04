Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,093.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,095.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

