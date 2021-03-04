Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after purchasing an additional 331,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 203,780 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 566,342 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

