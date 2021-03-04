Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 339,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

