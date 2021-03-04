Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JGHHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of JGHHY opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50.

