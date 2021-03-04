Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.82. 5,359,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,149,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.