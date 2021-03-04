JUIICE (JUI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $311.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 90.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $311.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00066632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.