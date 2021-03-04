Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,094. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

