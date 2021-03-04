Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,094. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
