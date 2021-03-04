JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $29.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,060. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.