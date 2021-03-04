JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SMFKY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $52.12.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

