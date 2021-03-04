Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 64,768 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 396,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
