Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 64,768 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 396,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.