John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $140.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $144.94. 126,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,978. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

