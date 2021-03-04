John A. Ziegler Sells 538 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $58.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.