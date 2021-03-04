JMP Securities Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $130.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.40.

LMND opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

