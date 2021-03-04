Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,259,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

