Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $15.24 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

