Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.
LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ LABP opened at $15.24 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
