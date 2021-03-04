Janesh Moorjani Sells 14,732 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30.

On Monday, January 4th, Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elastic by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,067,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.