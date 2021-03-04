James C. M. Morgan Sells 7,753 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

