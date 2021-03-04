James Berry Sells 2,849 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

