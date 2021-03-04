Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 9.6%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 9,573,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 49,762,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

