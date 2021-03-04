Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

JBL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 454,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,854. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

