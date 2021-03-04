IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,169. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

