ITV’s (ITV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 118.30 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.10 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.91.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.