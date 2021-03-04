Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%.

ITRN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $507.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.