iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.57

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 2968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.
