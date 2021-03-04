iStar (NYSE:STAR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE:STAR opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.82. iStar has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.