iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.