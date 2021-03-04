iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000.

IYR stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

