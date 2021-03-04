iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

