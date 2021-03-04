iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 10,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,640. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

