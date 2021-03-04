iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

