iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.27. 4,271,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,012. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

