iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lessened by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.17. 2,907,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,012. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average of $191.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

