iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 186.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $404.53 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $443.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.15.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

