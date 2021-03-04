iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.79. 355,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.