iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

