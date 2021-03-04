iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.